Shanghai's exit from lockdown delayed by new COVID-19 cases

Shanghai's final exit from a punishing five-week lockdown is being delayed by COVID-19 infections persistently appearing in the community, despite China's hard-line strategy of isolating all positive cases and their close contacts.
While total cases in the financial hub keep falling – 4,982 infections were reported for Tuesday, down from 5,669 on Monday – community spread remains stubbornly present. After briefly hitting zero late last week, the count has bounced back to more than 50 a day this month.
Shanghai authorities have indicated the lockdown will only be lifted once community transmission reaches zero – the same path taken in Jilin province in the northeast, where a lockdown gradually started to ease once there was no more community transmission. But it's uncertain when that may be, and comes as the persistent number of cases indicates omicron may be able to outmaneuver the harsh movement restrictions.
Health authorities didn't give details on the community transmission beyond that the infections were found through testing high-risk people.
"I don't know where they're still finding these cases. The overall trend of the outbreak looks good, but it's hard for outsiders to have an accurate grasp of the situation," said Jin Dongyan, a professor of medicine at Hong Kong University. Hong Kong and many other places globally have shown that infections decline naturally without a drastic intervention like a lockdown, he said.
"This is like using fighter jets to kill mosquitoes," he said.
Around 2.54 million of Shanghai's total population of about 25 million remained under the strictest form of lockdown by May 2, officials said at a briefing Tuesday. The city will continue to mass test, using both PCR and rapid antigen tests, through May 7.
While the lockdown is dragging on for some residents, many companies are already back up and running by using so-called closed-loop management where staff work and live on-site and undergo regular testing. Shanghai's government released a list of 24 construction projects allowed to resume work, including projects from Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
In Beijing, which is going to extreme lengths to contain a nascent outbreak to avoid the social and economic dislocation seen in Shanghai, cases fell to 51 on Tuesday from 62 on Monday.
Officials on Tuesday urged residents not to leave the city unnecessarily, with only people with green health codes and who have received a negative COVID test within 48 hours able to leave. Schools will suspend in-person classes between May 5 and 11, with districts set to make plans for online learning.
Residents in areas deemed to be medium or high risk, those who live in controlled areas, and people in towns or villages that have one or more infections are not able to depart the city, officials said at a briefing.
The city shut more than 60 subway stations, over 10% of the network, on Wednesday. Many of the affected stations are in the Chaoyang district in east Beijing, including an interchange that serves a central business area. Dozens of bus routes were also suspended.
Restrictions put in place during the May Day holiday that ends Wednesday will be extended indefinitely, including a halt on restaurant dining-in. Chaoyang district and high-risk areas in other parts of Beijing will require residents to work from home starting Thursday.
Authorities have also locked down apartment blocks – forcing some residents to stay in their homes, not allowed out for groceries or exercise – and ordered another three rounds of mass testing.
Officials on Wednesday said they're still finding sporadic community infections and contact tracing and testing needs to be faster. The city will shorten quarantine requirements for close contacts to 10 days in a central facility plus 7 days home isolation. That's down from a previous policy of 14 days of centralized quarantine, followed by 7 days of home quarantine and 7 days of health monitoring.
Elsewhere, Zhengzhou's 10 million residents have been put into lockdown.
Separately, a one-and-a-half-year old child in Jiangsu province died from choking on April 30 after treatment was delayed for more than seven hours at a hospital, newspaper Legal Daily reported. Authorities in Suining county are investigating the death, which the child's parents said was due to a local hospital refusing treatment without a negative PCR test result from the child, according to the report.
The incident sparked outrage on Chinese social media, and is reminiscent of a woman's late-stage miscarriage earlier this year in locked-down Xi'an, which prompted an outcry, with hospital staff being fired. At the time, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said that hospitals must not turn patients away "under any excuse."