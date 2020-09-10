NEW DELHI — India and China accused each other Tuesday of firing warning shots during a confrontation the day before at their disputed border in a marked escalation of tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
It was the first time in decades that both sides said shots were fired at the frontier, where long-standing, mutual protocols prohibit the use of firearms.
Such protocols did not prevent the two countries from engaging in their deadliest violence in more than 50 years in June, when Chinese soldiers armed with clubs studded with nails and metal rods clashed with Indian troops in a remote area of the western Himalayas.
Twenty Indian soldiers were killed. The number of Chinese casualties remains unknown.
Both countries moved thousands of troops as well as tanks, artillery and fighter jets to areas close to the disputed and unmarked border, which is known as the Line of Actual Control.
Experts say that starting in May, China intruded into areas claimed by India at several points along the frontier and might now control as much as 400 square miles that India considers its own. Months of talks have failed to reduce tensions.
Col. Zhang Shuili, spokesman for the People's Liberation Army Western Theater Command, said in a statement early Tuesday that Indian troops had "blatantly fired upon Chinese border patrols with threatening shots" near the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. In response, Chinese troops took unspecified "countermeasures," he said.
India denied that its troops had used firearms. The Ministry of Defense released a statement saying that PLA soldiers were approaching a forward position on the border and "fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate" Indian troops.