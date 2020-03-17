SEOUL — South Korea on Sunday reported 76 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, marking the first time in over three weeks that new cases have dropped to double-digits, as President Moon Jae-in declared the hardest hit provinces "special disaster zones."
It is the first time South Korea has declared a region a disaster zone from an infectious disease and under the status the government can subsidize up to 50% of restoration expenses and exempt residents from taxes and utility payments.
South Korea, which has the highest number of cases in Asia after China, now has a total to 8,162 confirmed infections and 75 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
South Korea has been experiencing a downward trend in new cases and the latest numbers are significantly lower than the peak of 909 cases reported on Feb. 29 and down from the 107 recorded on Saturday.
Citing an extended economic fallout, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said: "We will brace for all possibilities. We will minimize the impact on the economy of the people."
South Korean President Moon Jae-in declared the southeastern city of Daegu and parts of North Gyeongsang province as "special disaster zones," the presidential Blue House spokesman Kang Min-seok said.
Forty-one of the new coronavirus cases were from Daegu, where a secretive church at the center of the outbreak is located. The church has been linked to over 61% of cases, KCDC Deputy Director Kwon Jun-wook told a briefing on Sunday.
Among the special disaster zones is Cheongdo county, home to around 43,000 people, where another cluster of coronavirus cases is located, and where South Korea's first victim of the virus died.