South Korea forges ahead with election

SEOUL — At a time when most governments are urging citizens to stay at home, one country is calling on them to come out in force this week – to the polls.
South Korea is going ahead with its hotly contested parliamentary elections Wednesday, even as nations around the world, from Britain to Bolivia, have postponed races out of coronavirus concerns and a primary in Wisconsin raised myriad concerns about safety and disenfranchisement.
With nearly four out of five South Koreans saying they intend to cast a ballot and early voting already logging record turnout, the country may offer an early look at how to hold a general election in the midst of a pandemic.
Election officials have assured citizens that they are taking every precaution to keep voters safe. All voters are being required to wear masks, and polling stations are being thoroughly sanitized. Poll workers wearing gloves, masks and protective face shields will take each voter's temperature, squirt his or her hands with sanitizer and then distribute a pair of disposable plastic gloves.
Anyone with a fever or other coronavirus-related symptoms will be routed to a separate voting booth, which will be disinfected after each use.
After much debate, the government also announced measures to allow those under mandatory 14-day quarantine – people who have traveled abroad or come into contact with a known COVID-19 patient – to leave their homes during a 1-hour, 40-minute window Wednesday evening to cast their ballots. Only those without symptoms will be permitted to do so, and they're required to walk or drive themselves to the polls rather than take public transit.
Some coronavirus patients under quarantine also had the option of voting by mail, which South Korea typically only allows in limited cases.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, more than a quarter of eligible voters turned out for early voting over the weekend in an election widely viewed as a referendum on the presidency of Moon Jae-in. Moon, a liberal, was voted into office in 2017 after his predecessor was impeached in a corruption scandal that triggered a large-scale protest movement that filled the streets of Seoul.
Before the pandemic, the elections were shaping up to be dominated by South Korea's lackluster economy and Moon's stalled policy of engagement with North Korea, which has been at an impasse since talks between the U.S. and North Korea fell apart.