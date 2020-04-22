TOKYO — South Korea said on Tuesday that there were no signs of unusual activity within North Korea that would suggest there is any truth to reports that the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, was in grave danger after surgery.
CNN cited a U.S. official "with direct knowledge" as saying Washington was monitoring intelligence that Kim's health was in "grave danger," and another official as saying concerns about his health were credible but the severity was difficult to assess.
But South Korea's government played down the report.
"We have nothing to confirm regarding recent media reports about the health problems of Chairman Kim Jong Un of North Korea, and no atypical movement inside North Korea has been detected," Kang Min-seok, a spokesman for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said in a statement.
Kim's health has long been a concern due to his smoking and obesity.
There has been speculation the 36-year-old dictator might have suffered some kind of illness after he did not attend celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang on Wednesday, but information about his health is extremely hard to verify in the secretive state.
South Korea-based news website Daily NK reported late on Monday that Kim was recovering at a mountain villa after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure last week. It cited a single unidentified source.
The website, which was set up by North Korean defectors, said Kim had undergone surgery at a hospital in North Korea's Hyangsan county on April 12, and was still receiving treatment. It said some doctors remained in attendance but others had already returned to Pyongyang.