'Sunken forest' appears anew

ANNUAL SPECTACLE: The annual spectacle of a "sunken forest" has appeared in a lake at Shirakawa Dam in Iide, Yamagata Prefecture, creating a beautiful contrast of fresh green and the reflected blue sky on the water. The impressive sight is only available at this time of year, as the shiroyanagi willows that grow in clusters at the lakeside are submerged in meltwater from snow, which raises the water level of the lake. Japan News-Yomiuri