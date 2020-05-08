Taiwan urged the World Health Organization to allow it to rejoin a key global health assembly later this month despite objections from China, as Taipei pushes for more inclusion in international bodies.
Taiwan needs a seat at the WHO's annual decision-making meeting, the World Health Assembly, on May 18 to allow it access to firsthand information about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, health minister Chen Shih-chung said at a briefing in Taipei on Wednesday.
"The WHO continues to exclude Taiwan's participation only because of political pressure from China, ignoring the health and welfare of people around the world," Chen said. "We look forward to being allowed to participate in this assembly," he added. "We believe the WHO and the WHA should assume the mantel of world health leaders, and only when they do that will the world progress."
Taiwan's successful handling of the outbreak – and rising global concern about China's initial response to it – has led to a groundswell of support for the island's participation in this month's assembly. The U.S. has publicly backed Taiwan's inclusion and according to a Fox News report is seeking support from major European nations too.
Earlier this week, a WHO lawyer said the organization was unable to agree to Taiwan's request for participation as the United Nations had decided in 1971 that Beijing was the sole representative of China, including Taiwan. China sees the island as a province.
"Things are always changing," Chen said. "Don't say we can't change a decision made 49 years ago. As long as it is reasonable, we can change any decision we've made in recent years."
Beijing granted Taiwan a brief period of access to WHA meetings as an observer between 2009 and 2016 after then-President Ma Ying-jeou accepted the negotiating framework that both sides were part of "one China."
But that arrangement came to an end when current president Tsai Ing-wen came into power and refused to accept the "one-China" premise, stating instead that the island was a sovereign, independent nation. Beijing subsequently withdrew its permission for Taiwan's participation in the meetings.