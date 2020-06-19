Thai military-backed government set to tighten grip on power

The biggest party in Thailand's pro-military ruling coalition is due to pick a new leader soon, a step that's expected to strengthen the stability of the government by resolving internal rifts.
Prawit Wongsuwan, a former army chief, is the favorite to head the Palang Pracharath party 15 months after a disputed election ended direct military rule. Prawit is the chief strategist for the party, which was carved out of the junta and formed the coalition after the poll.
Analysts expect an ensuing cabinet reshuffle to alleviate the factional disputes. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha's previously slim parliamentary majority has also expanded after a pro-democracy party was broken up. That backdrop boosts the coalition's odds of lasting its four-year term, despite anti-government protests that flared until COVID-19 sparked a lockdown.
"This is about the military and its allies wanting to be fully in charge," said Kevin Hewison, an emeritus professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The new party leadership and freshened Cabinet may spend more in rural areas to bolster support ahead of the next poll in 2023, he said.
More than half of Palang Pracharath's executive committee resigned on June 1, forcing Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana out as party leader and triggering speculation about his future. The new committee must be installed by mid-July.
Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, a spokesman for Palang Pracharath and Uttama's aide, declined to comment on Prawit or Uttama ahead of the vote on the new executive committee. Other party members have said the restructuring won't interfere with the government's work.
Investors don't expect big policy changes from the coming political shakeup but are waiting to see who gets the key economic portfolios, according to Poramet Tongbua, a Bualuang Securities strategist in Bangkok.