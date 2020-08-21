Thailand is clamping down on its growing anti-government protest movement that is calling for an end to the military-backed government and limits on the monarchy's power.
A Thai court has issued arrest warrants for six protest leaders on charges of sedition, computer crimes and disease-control breaches, Pathum Thani Police Chief Chayut Marayat said on Wednesday. The six had organized a demonstration at Thammasat University and demanded a sweeping change to the laws concerning the monarchy.
Last week, the student-led protest made 10 demands – including a call to revoke the country's strict lese-majeste laws that criminalize insults against top members of the royal family. The demonstrators are breaking deeply entrenched taboos in Thailand, where openly criticizing the monarchy can lead to long jail sentences and worse.
Other demands include changing the constitution to allow criticism of the king, separating the monarch's properties from the Crown Property Bureau, aligning the budget for the monarchy with economic conditions, banning the monarch from expressing political opinions and prohibiting the monarchy from endorsing any coups.
The group – United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration – said its demands weren't designed to topple the monarchy but rather a "good-faith proposal" to bring it in line with democracy. "It should be able to to be controlled, audited, and criticized and it should not be a burden on the people," the group said in a statement.