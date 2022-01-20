Tokyo area will enter quasi-emergency for 3 weeks from Friday

The greater Tokyo region and other parts of Japan are set to come under a state of quasi-emergency for three weeks starting Friday as the government tries to rein in a surge of COVID-19.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said a final decision will be made Wednesday for the 13 prefectures including Tokyo. The measure, set to end Feb. 13, will allow the local government to request limits on gathering and hospitality operations. Tokyo and neighboring areas are discussing restrictions on serving alcohol, asking restaurants and bars to shorten opening hours and requiring testing of all participants at large events, broadcaster NHK reported Tuesday.
Tokyo, which recorded 5,185 cases on Tuesday – a jump from around 30 just a month ago – plans to raise the coronavirus warning level to level 2, up from level 1 on the national 5-level scale, TV Asahi reported, citing an unidentified person.
The government is stepping up efforts to contain the spread as the nationwide daily case count surpassed the record from August last year, with more than 27,000 cases on Tuesday, according to NHK. The quasi-emergency COVID measures are already in place in three prefectures in Japan – Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima – until the end of the month.
People with proof of vaccination or a negative test will no longer be able to bypass limits on group dining or attending large events, according to local reports. The government plans to suspend this exemption as it sees the omicron variant spreading even among those who have been vaccinated twice.
The moves come as Japan's rollout of booster shots starts to get off the ground, beginning with medical workers. COVID vaccination has largely been entrusted to local governments, which distribute vouchers to residents for redemption at local clinics. This was supplemented last year by mass vaccination sites in major urban areas. A site in central Tokyo operated by the Self-Defense Forces will reopen on Jan. 31, NHK reported Tuesday.