TOKYO — Somewhere in this crowded, sprawling city of 37 million people, the coronavirus is still lurking. But life must go on.
On Monday, Japan lifted the state of emergency over the greater Tokyo area, effectively ending the country's soft lockdown. New infections have slowed to a trickle and hospital beds have been freed up. There is, finally, light at the end of the tunnel.
Now Japan's getting ready for what it's calling a "new lifestyle," an idiosyncratic attempt to restart daily life without provoking another jump in infections.
It is a uniquely Japanese approach to containing the virus based on request, consensus and social pressure rather than government edicts and legal sanctions, but it's one that has had some success so far despite some initial blunders and botched communication from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"The Japanese way of dealing with the epidemic has been quite superior," Abe said on Monday. "Now, we are going to venture into a new arena. Therefore, we need to create a new lifestyle from now on. We need to change our way of thinking."
For reasons that still aren't entirely clear, Japan has officially recorded more than 16,000 infections and 800 deaths. Although low rates of testing means many cases were missed, the country has had a fraction of the numbers seen in the West.
In the past week, the nation of 126 million people added only around 200 fresh COVID-19 cases, and the number of people in hospital fell below 2,000.
Now, more than 100 industries have already drawn up guidelines on how they intend to reopen while minimizing the risks of spreading the virus.
The rules vary from the eminently sensible – ensuring adequate ventilation, providing hand sanitizer, wearing face masks, spacing customers out – to the slightly unusual.
Customers in restaurants, for example, are encouraged to sit side-by-side rather than face-to-face, to refrain from talking as much as possible, and consider listening to the background music a little more. A society never inclined to shouting, overt displays of emotion or constant physical contact might just become a little quieter and more distant. But also safer.
"Everyone wants to avoid being blamed – that you are the one who became a hotbed of COVID-19," said Kazuto Suzuki, a political science professor at Hokkaido University. "This is social pressure among Japanese society, that if you don't follow the guidelines, and you are spreading the virus, then you will get sanctions from society."