TOKYO - Tokyo reported 1,121 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up 71 from a week earlier. It was the first time the daily tally has exceeded 1,100 in the capital since Jan. 22, when 1,184 cases were logged.
The seven-day average of new infections in the capital was 776.6, down 2.7% from 798.3 in the previous week, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo increased by two to 71.
Osaka Prefecture reported 1,021 new daily cases on Saturday, with the tally exceeding 1,000 for the second day in a row. The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 was 41.
Aichi Prefecture reported 575 new daily cases on Saturday. It was the first time the daily tally has exceeded 500 in the prefecture, which logged a record high for the second consecutive day, with 443 cases confirmed on Friday.
Hokkaido also logged a record number of cases on Saturday, according to the prefectural government and other sources, with 403 new cases confirmed, surpassing the previous high of 326 set on May 2.