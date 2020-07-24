Tokyo urges stay-home weekend as cases grow

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told residents to avoid unnecessary trips outdoors as much as possible during a forthcoming four-day weekend as the total number of coronavirus cases in the city topped 10,000.
Japan's capital had another 238 cases on Wednesday, as the country heads into a long weekend that was originally scheduled to celebrate the start of the now-postponed Tokyo Olympic Games.
"This long weekend is going to be critical in preventing further spread of the virus," Koike said in a briefing Wednesday.
Hospitalizations in Tokyo have jumped almost five-fold over the past month, though authorities have stressed the medical system is not under stress. Just 14 of those hospitalized are listed as serious cases, in an ICU or on a ventilator, and the city has had only two deaths in the past month. The city had over 3,800 cases so far this month, more than the previous peak in April when the city entered its state of emergency.
Tokyo residents may have a feeling of deja vu as Koike also urged people to stay indoors back in March, when cases began to creep up. A series of steps then followed toward declaring the state of emergency, which was lifted on May 25. Authorities have repeatedly insisted that the current situation does not require such steps.
"Cases aren't growing explosively, rather they are increasing gradually," Shigeru Omi, the head of a panel of experts advising the government, said at a press conference on Wednesday evening. Cases were also not going down, he said, adding that one of the goals needs to be turning that trend downwards as quickly as possible. The effective reproduction rate of the virus in Tokyo had risen to 1.3, Omi added, with cases happening predominantly in situations where people gather, talk loudly and drink in close situations.
Tokyo and the national government have disagreed on the severity of the current outbreak, with the two unable to reach agreement on whether Tokyo residents should be asked to avoid traveling to other regions. Wednesday marks the beginning of a nationwide tourism campaign aimed at promoting rural travel, from which Tokyo was excluded at the last minute.