UN: 38 more protesters dead in Myanmar

More deaths and violence against protesters were reported from several cities in Myanmar, with the United Nations counting 38 fatalities on Wednesday, a month after a military coup toppled the government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.
"Today it was the blackest day since the coup happened on the first of February, we had today, only today, 38 people died," U.N. special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener said.
She described videos showing violence against journalists and an obvious shooting of a protester, calling the footage "very disturbing."
"It seems that the police used weapons like 9mm submachine guns. So, live ammunition," Schraner Burgener said.
The U.N. special envoy called on member states to employ all tools available "to stop this situation" and called for unity among the international community.
"It's up to the member states to take the right measures," she said.
Earlier, there had been reports of fatalities from the biggest city, Yangon.
"Around six military vehicles were driving on a bridge, under which we were standing and demonstrating peacefully," Min Han Htet, president of a local student organization, told dpa.
"They were soldiers of the army, and they just shot at us," Min Han Htet said.
He said that several protesters were shot right in front of his eyes. "We thought they were shooting with rubber bullets, but it was live ammunition," the 22-year-old said.
There were also deaths reported in the central city of Mandalay, as well as the nearby townships of Myingyan and Monywa, as the anti-coup protests showed no sign of abating on the 30th day of demonstrations since the military coup.
Six deaths – four men and two women – were reported in Myingyan, where one local journalist who talked to dpa said there were some 20,000 people on the streets.
Police broke up protests in several places in Yangon using rubber bullets and tear gas.
Protester Naing Naing Htet, 29, told dpa that 200 people had been arrested in Yangon. Some 5,000 people in total had been demonstrating, he said.
"I am still studying at the university and we protest every day for justice. I was shot by two rubber bullets on (my) shoulder and on my back today and the neighboring people helped me," he said.
Two demonstrators, a 37-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, died in the city of Mandalay, the newspaper Myanmar Now reported.
The European Union strongly condemned the fatalities and violent repression of the protests, according to a statement by foreign affairs spokesperson Nabila Massrali.
"Unarmed civilians and medical workers have been shot, constituting clear breaches of international law. Hundreds of people have been arrested," Massrali said.
"The persecution and intimidation of media workers, who are simply doing their jobs, is unacceptable," she added.
The U.S. embassy in Yangon also condemned the crackdown on its Facebook page, calling it "abhorrent."
"We are heartbroken to see the loss of so many lives in Myanmar. People should not face violence for expressing dissent to the military coup," the embassy wrote.
On Sunday, at least 18 people were killed and more than 30 wounded as the military crackdown on the protests continued, the U.N. Human Rights Office said. Graphic images of the wounded have flooded social media.
As of March 2, nearly 1,300 people had been arrested in relation to the coup, according to the human rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
The U.N. Security Council has decided to discuss the crisis in Myanmar, most likely in the form of a closed session on Friday. The decision comes amid appeals from inside Myanmar for the U.N. to send aid. Sources on the ground are referring to it as a "war zone."
Citing election tampering without providing any evidence, the military ousted the democratically elected government at the start of February.
The toppled government's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been in house arrest since then and is facing charges ranging from sowing disorder to illegally importing walkie talkies.
Although the military is guaranteed a veto-proof minority in the legislature, it seems to have been surprised by the size of the win of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy in November elections.