MUNICH — Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, met Saturday in what was the first face-to-face engagement by the two powers since the United States shot down China's high-altitude surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast, the State Department said Saturday.
The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference, where leaders from across the globe have gathered to discuss key geopolitical challenges including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's contentious engagement with the West.
During the meeting, the two diplomats discussed a range of issues, including China's surveillance activities and its alliance with Moscow - topics that have brought diplomatic relations between Beijing and Washington to new lows.
"The secretary made clear the United States will not stand for any violation of our sovereignty," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price, noting that the top U.S. diplomat assailed China's balloon incursion as an "irresponsible act [that] must never again occur."
Blinken also reiterated to Wang that Beijing's alleged balloon surveillance program has "intruded into the airspace of over 40 countries across 5 continents [and] has been exposed to the world," Price said.
The viewpoint of China is looming particularly large at Munich's traditionally Eurocentric conference given the surprise announcement that Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to deliver a "peace speech" on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
China will lay out its position on resolving the Ukraine conflict in a document underscoring that warring countries' territorial integrity must not be violated, said Wang, who spoke on a panel at the conference Saturday.
Wang said world powers need to start thinking "about what kind of efforts we can make to stop this war" and underscored that "nuclear wars must not be fought."
Despite Beijing's expressions of interest in bringing an end to the conflict, Blinken did not come away from the discussion believing that China is poised to break with Russia, said a senior State Department official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive discussions.
In an interview Saturday that will air Sunday with "Face the Nation's" Margaret Brennan, Blinken reiterated that China was considering providing "lethal support" to Russia in its efforts against Ukraine, including weapons and ammunition.
At the meeting, Blinken warned Wang that there would be "consequences if China provides material support to Russia or assistance with systemic sanctions evasion," said Price.
Beijing has not provided direct military support to Russia, but U.S. officials have accused Chinese state companies of providing unspecified assistance to Russia in recent weeks.
Wang, meanwhile, criticized President Biden's decision to shoot down the Chinese balloon and asked the United States to "change course, face up to and resolve the damage caused by the indiscriminate use of force to Sino-U.S. relations," China's Xinhua state media reported after the discussion. Beijing said Wang took the meeting "at the request of the U.S. side."
Blinken had been due to travel to Beijing earlier this month but abruptly called off the visit amid the balloon incursion. Negotiations over whether to hold this meeting in Munich had gone on for days, underscoring the strain in a relationship where meetings between top diplomats used to be commonplace, said officials familiar with the matter. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
The purpose of Blinken's original visit was aimed at establishing guardrails in the relationship and preventing a misunderstanding from turning into a dangerous situation.
During Saturday's conversation, Blinken expressed "disappointment" that China's military had stopped communicating and "refused to pick up the phone" with U.S. counterparts, the State Department official said. "We think that's unfortunate and that's not the way. The two sides should be conducting business."
Blinken spent much of his time in Munich meeting with European allies and rallying support for Ukraine, which is in need of additional military and economic support as the first anniversary of the war approaches.
But the balloon incident added a new priority to the visit. On Thursday, Biden tasked Blinken with leading an effort to establish global norms with respect to unidentified aerial objects. Biden called for the move after ordering the military last weekend to shoot down three unidentified objects that U.S. officials now believe were likely harmless airborne devices designed for commercial or research purposes.
"These steps will lead to safer and more secure skies for our air travelers, our military, our scientists, and for people on the ground as well," Biden said.