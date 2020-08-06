China could take aim at American journalists in Hong Kong, if the U.S. doesn't renew visas for Chinese journalists, Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin said.
"From what I know, given that the US side hasn't renewed visa of Chinese journalists, Chinese side has prepared for the worst scenario that all Chinese journalists have to leave the US," Hu said Tuesday on Twitter. "If that's the case, Chinese side will retaliate, including targeting US journalists based in HK."
The Global Times is a tabloid run by the People's Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party. Hu's tweets have become closely watched after accurately forecasting previous moves by China's government.
"Hong Kong is a part of China," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing in Beijing later Tuesday. "When China is forced to make a necessary and legitimate response, it is within the legitimate diplomatic power of the Chinese government."
Wang said the U.S. restrictions on Chinese journalists had "severely interfered with their normal operations in the U.S."
"The cause and responsibility for the current situation lies solely with the U.S.," he said. "If the U.S. continues with its wrongdoings, China will be forced to make necessary and legitimate responses and resolutely safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests."
The U.S. State Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Escalation
Such a move would be an escalation of a tit-for-tat fight that has ensnared media employees in both countries. After the U.S. imposed visa restrictions on Chinese journalists, Beijing in February expelled more than a dozen of their American counterparts, including three Wall Street Journal reporters.
The Trump administration then ordered Chinese state-owned news outlets – including the Xinhua News Agency – to cut the size of their U.S.-based staff, part of a broader response to Beijing's restrictions on American journalists.
Unlike mainland China, Hong Kong doesn't issue journalist visas and is supposed to maintain independent control over immigration. But the city's ability to determine its own immigration policy is being increasingly undermined.