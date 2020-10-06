TOKYO (The Japan News-Yomiuri) — The Health Sciences Council on Friday approved a Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry-submitted proposal to provide free coronavirus vaccinations for all residents of Japan.
The approved proposal also includes a policy to urge people to make an effort to get vaccinated because of the impact the pandemic is having on society and the economy.
The health ministry plans to submit a bill to revise the Immunization Law to an extraordinary Diet session this month.
To make it easier for people to receive the vaccinations, the ministry has concluded it is desirable for the government to cover all costs.
Foreign residents will also be eligible to receive the vaccinations free of charge.
The central government will secure the vaccines, and the municipal governments will be in charge of carrying out the inoculations.
A system will also be established to provide relief in the event of people suffering from severe side-effects after receiving the vaccine.
Elderly people and people with chronic diseases are at a higher risk of becoming severely ill if they get infected with the novel coronavirus.
High priority
The government intends to prioritize vaccinations for front-line medical workers, senior citizens and people with chronic diseases.
Details regarding which individuals will be given the highest priority will be discussed by the ministry in cooperation with the Cabinet Secretariat.
The government has earmarked 670 billion yen in reserve funds to secure vaccines for the whole population by the first half of next year.