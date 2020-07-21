KYOTO, Japan — A memorial ceremony to mark one year since the fatal arson attack on Kyoto Animation Co. was held Saturday at the site of the company's No. 1 studio in Fushimi Ward, Kyoto, with 94 people attending, including 85 family members of 30 of the victims.
The July 18, 2019, arson attack on the popular animation company sent shock waves across the nation and abroad. Thirty-six people were killed and 33 were seriously or slightly injured in the conflagration.
The memorial service, hosted by KyoAni, started at 10:30 a.m., the time when the incident took place.
"I miss you every day. I feel lonely every day. I can't help but look for you," said the wife of Futoshi Nishiya, who was 37 and designed characters for the anime film "Koe no Katachi" ("A Silent Voice"), in her speech. "I'll live the rest of my life with a sense of loss."
Many attendees were heard weeping.
Shinji Aoba, 42, is suspected of setting the fire after dousing the first floor of the studio building with gasoline. About 700 square meters of the three-story building burned to the ground. Board member Yoshiji Kigami, 61, and Yasuhiro Takemoto, the director of "Rakisuta" (Lucky Star), were among the 36 fatalities. One person is still hospitalized.
The Kyoto prefectural police arrested Aoba on May 27 on suspicion of murder and other charges. Currently, psychiatric tests are being conducted to determine whether Aoba is capable of bearing criminal responsibility.
The KyoAni building was demolished in April and is now a vacant lot. It has not been decided how to use the site.
Many people from home and abroad also paid tribute through social media.
"I would not be what I am now without KyoAni's works. I'll continue to support you," said one of the tweets.
At around 10:30 a.m., a memorial video by Kyoto Animation was posted on YouTube. At the same time, comments expressing condolences to the victims, such as "Silent prayer," "Rest in Peace" and "Thank you, KyoAni," poured in with the hashtag "#PrayforKyoani."
Messages also came from abroad, such as comments saying it is heartbreaking that the incident took the lives of so many young and talented animators.