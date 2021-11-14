With climate goal on line, leaders warn UN talks may fall short

GLASGOW, Scotland - Leaders at a crucial U.N. climate conference warned Thursday that time is running out to strike a deal that could spare the world from the most dire effects of global warming as negotiations increased to a frenetic pace in the gathering's final days.
Countries argued over how much money rich nations owe poorer ones for contaminating Earth's atmosphere. Others haggled over how often to report their greenhouse gas emissions to the United Nations. Representatives from some countries, such as the vulnerable island and atoll nation of Tuvalu, sharply appealed for more ambition. Others - such as the oil-rich nation of Saudi Arabia - were actively campaigning in the opposite direction, demanding that commitments to reduce support for fossil fuels be stripped from the final deal.
"I want to be clear: We are not there yet," said Alok Sharma, the British official who is chairing the talks, known as COP26. "There is still a lot more work to be done."
Sharma said delegates had spent many hours hashing out numerous proposals, but acknowledged that he was "under no illusion that any party in this room is wholly satisfied with where the texts currently stand."
No matter the eventual outcome, there was little sign that the negotiators would achieve the kind of sweeping deal to battle back warming that would satisfy the thousands of youth activists, protesters and campaigners who have pinned their hopes on this postindustrial Scottish city for the past 11 days. Negotiators arriving at the sprawling tent city that is the site of the talks on Thursday had to walk past a row of protesters lying on the ground, pretending to be dead, sheets on top of their bodies.
Inside the conference hall, youth activists demanded sharper action, and soon. In a world that has warmed 2 degrees Celsius, people in Vanessa Nakate's home country of Uganda would suffer from deadly heat and other devastating climate effects. To multiple rounds of applause, she pleaded for "drastic action that will pull us back from the abyss."
Past promises on climate change and declarations of increased ambition have repeatedly left young activists skeptical that the U.N. plan will work. "I'm actually here to beg you to prove us wrong," said the 24-year-old. "We desperately need you to prove us wrong. God help us all if you fail to prove us wrong."
U.N. Secretary General António Guterres pushed world leaders to make faster progress. What must be done, he said, is to find a way to move the world closer to cutting greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half by 2030 - a goal nowhere near in sight.
Rather, he pushed for a final agreement that would nudge the world toward "rapid, sustained emissions cuts this decade."
"The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging - but they are far from enough," Guterres said, adding, "We need pledges to be implemented. We need commitments to turn concrete. We need actions to be verified. We need to bridge the deep and real credibility gap."
Early drafts of a proposed agreement included provisions urging countries to accelerate the phaseout of fossil fuels and to boost funding for vulnerable nations dealing with climate-related catastrophes. Negotiators also continued to hash out rules for global carbon trading markets, as well as ways to ensure that the greenhouse gas data and climate plans that nations submit are transparent and credible.
Around the world, many countries underreport their greenhouse gas emissions to the United Nations, The Washington Post reported Sunday. An examination of 196 country reports revealed a giant gap between what nations declare their emissions to be vs. the greenhouse gases they are sending into the atmosphere. The gap ranges from 8.5 billion to 13.3 billion tons a year of underreported emissions.
The world's two biggest emitters - the United States and China - banded together Wednesday to declare their joint commitment to reduce their emissions and reach a deal. But inside the conference venue, where the poetry of the prime ministers' and presidents' speeches in the opening days has given way to the prose of technical sub-clauses and dropped commas, there were increasing warnings that ambitions were being whittled down.
"Look at what's happening - the disasters that are coming with climate change," said Emmanuel Tachie-Obeng, deputy director of the Ghana Environmental Protection Agency and a negotiator for his country. "All our farms are being wiped away. All our livelihoods are being wiped away. All our schools are being wiped away. Who is paying these damages?"
He and other developing countries were asking for more commitments from rich nations, especially on funding to address harm already inflicted by global warming, known in negotiators' lingo as "loss and damage."
But for now, there appeared to be little appetite from wealthy countries to commit significant new funds.
The developed world already vowed to generate at least $100 billion a year starting in 2020 to help struggling countries prepare for climate disasters and shift their own economies away from fossil fuels. But they have not yet paid up in full, though they say they will make up for it by 2025.
Developing countries also are asking richer nations to commit fresh money for "loss and damage." The United States and Germany are among several countries that are hesitant to make binding commitments for that on top of what they have already promised.
And from other directions, there were efforts to strip away some of the most basic commitments to reduce the pollution responsible for global warming.
Bolivian negotiator Diego Pacheco Balanza, a spokesman for a coalition of developing countries that includes major emitters including China and India, accused wealthy nations of trying to shift responsibility for climate change onto the developing world. He said the group had requested eliminating the entire section of the draft agreement that dealt with reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Speeding up the developing world's effort to cut down their emissions puts the world on a "pathway to carbon colonialism," Pacheco told reporters.
Pacheco was seeking to strike out language increasing the pace that each country updates its official climate plans, a key element in the talks. Many countries are pushing for full-fledged annual reviews. Others, including representatives from the United States, say they believe such large reviews would be excessive, since they tie up significant scientific resources in developing countries that may not have much to spare.
Instead, the United States could agree to a system of annual reviews of different parts of the plans, such as mitigation, said a senior U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about closed-door negotiations. The plans could be revised more broadly if revisions were needed to keep overall warming targets within reach.
Even representatives of developing countries that opposed the effort said they empathized with Pacheco's frustration.
The effort to increase climate ambitions now stems from "the failure of the pre-2020 commitments of the developed countries," said Gabonese negotiator Tanguy Gahouma-Bekale, who leads a group of African nations coordinating their positions at the talks. "Each year we say that we are far from the trajectory, far from the trajectory. And now? They say, 'Oh yes, we are very far, and everyone needs to share effort, OK?' "
African nations don't bear responsibility for climate change, Gahouma-Bekale said. The emissions from the entire continent, home to more than one-sixth of the world's people, account for no more than 3% of humanity's greenhouse gas pollution.
But people in Africa are already suffering amid prolonged droughts, scorching heat and fearsome storms brought about by climate change. They do not want to see the world warm beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), Gahouma-Bekale said, and they are willing to put in the extra effort required to avoid crossing that threshold.
The Gabonese diplomat has been coming to U.N. climate talks since the 2013 meeting in Warsaw. But the past two weeks in Glasgow have been the most exhausting, he said. Talks stretch deep into the night. Negotiators refuse to give an inch on their positions. With only pastries and flavorless sandwiches available for attendees to eat, Gahouma-Bekale subsists on sugary tea.
Asked how he was holding up, Gahouma-Bekale heaved a sigh. "I'm still alive," he said.
Multiple times on Thursday, officials were pressed on whether they had achieved their stated goal for the summit: ensuring that the world's collective goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius remains in reach. Officials from the wealthy nations most insulated from climate change declared they had.
But Niklas Höhne, a researcher at the German New Climate Institute, said the world still has a long way to go. Earlier this week, Höhne and colleagues at Climate Action Tracker published research showing nations' near-term climate commitments put the Earth on track to heat up 2.4 degrees Celsius (4.3 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century.
All the pledges and pronouncements of the past few weeks, they found, had lowered the world's warming trajectory by only 0.1 degree, in contrast to more optimistic analyses from, among others, the International Energy Agency, which included long-term commitments that don't yet have concrete policies to back them up.
"The conference has put us closer to 1.5, but we are by far not there yet," Höhne said. Unless countries come back next year with much stronger pledges, the chance to avoid catastrophic warming will slip through humanity's fingers, he said.
The senior U.S. official also shed light on how Wednesday's surprise announcement with China took shape.
Officials from both countries began talks in February on a range of climate-related issues, including how to make COP26 a success. While most were virtual, the months of discussions included diplomatic trips to China in April and September, where the two sides were not even allowed to eat together given coronavirus protocols.
Eventually, negotiators from both nations finalized an agreement in Glasgow to work together on boosting climate action in the 2020s, and decided to formalize that pact as the summit wound to a close.
As discussions at the conference wore on, participants were offered alcoholic incentives to speed their progress. The Russian delegation offered vodka and the Mexican delegation promised tequila if negotiators close a deal Friday.
"They were offering drinks," said Kristi Klaas, deputy secretary general of the Estonian Environment Ministry and one of the negotiators. She thinks it's a good sign.
"That's an indication there is willingness to reach a deal," she said.