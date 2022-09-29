TOKYO (Japan News) — The state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was held Tuesday at the Nippon Budokan hall in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, where the slain politician was lauded for his achievements and dedication. About 4,300 people, including about 700 people from 218 other nations and territories, attended the ceremony.
Abe's cremated remains were brought to the venue just before 2 p.m. by his wife Akie, who was greeted there by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The remains were placed in the center of an altar decorated with items including a Diet member badge and a blue ribbon symbolizing wishes for the return of the Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.
Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their daughter Princess Kako were seated in the front row.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno gave the opening address. After a minute of silence was observed, a video prepared by the government that looked back over Abe's political career was played on large screens.
Kishida delivered a speech citing Abe's achievements, including the enactment of security legislation permitting limited exercise of the right of collective self-defense, and advocating the "free and open Indo-Pacific" initiative.
Kishida praised Abe for "putting in more effort than anyone in the world to maintain and promote the international order." Noting that Abe was the longest-serving prime minister under Japan's current Constitution, Kishida said, "History will remember you more for what you have accomplished than for the length [of your administration]."
He also spoke about Abe's work on the issue of the abduction of Japanese citizens by North Korea. "I will do my utmost to carry on your legacy and ensure that the abductees can return home," the prime minister said.
"On the foundation you've laid, I pledge to build a sustainable, inclusive Japan, region and world, where all people can thrive."
Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga spoke as a representative of Abe's friends, saying, "You were a true leader for Japan." Suga recalled rushing to Nara when Abe was shot there in July, saying, "I just wanted to see you, be in the same space and breath the same air."
Citing the passage of the law on the protection of specially designated secrets and security legislation as examples, he said: "Without any one of these, the security of our country will not be solid. We offer our eternal gratitude for your conviction and determination."
Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, at eight years and eight months. He was fatally shot in Nara on July 8 while giving a campaign speech for an upper house election.
He is the second prime minister to be given a state funeral since the end of World War II, 55 years after the same honor was awarded to Shigeru Yoshida.
From about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, many people laid flowers at stands in Kudanzaka Koen park, which is near the Nippon Budokan hall. Entry to the area was restricted to funeral officials and people offering flowers, and traffic restrictions were in place on nearby roads.