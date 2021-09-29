World news briefs

China to reduce abortions as part of new guidelines for women
(Bloomberg) — China will reduce the number of abortions for nonmedical purposes while at the same time providing more support to women to raise children as the country tries to halt a declining birthrate.
The State Council, the equivalent of a government cabinet, released comprehensive guidelines on Monday on women's development from 2021 to 2030, with wide-ranging targets from reducing abortions to increasing women's access to nutrition, education, employment and higher-ranking posts in the government. The guidelines didn't elaborate on what constitutes a nonmedical abortion.
The aim to reduce abortions is to improve women's reproductive health, with the government also pledging to improve sex education and awareness to prevent unwanted pregnancies, it said.
With China's population set to peak and decline in coming years, the government has taken several steps recently to try to delay that from happening. It's eased birth restrictions, allowing couples to have a third child, while also giving cash handouts in some places to encourage bigger families.
NKorea fires short-range missile eastward into sea
TOKYO (The Washington Post) — North Korea fired a short-range missile eastward into the sea Tuesday, according to South Korean military officials.
The missile was fired from an inland area toward the east about 6:40 a.m. local time, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
The military said it was still analyzing the details of Tuesday's weapons launch, the fourth test by North Korea this month, even as leaders in Pyongyang showed signs they may be willing to resume negotiations with Seoul.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered a comprehensive analysis of North Korea's latest statements and missile launches in response to Tuesday's launch, the presidential Blue House said in a statement.
In recent days, North Korean officials had complained of "double standards" and "hostile policy" from the South, amid Seoul's development of a submarine-launched ballistic missile and the latest round of joint U.S.-South Korea military drills.