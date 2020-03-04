Wuhan closes coronavirus hospital as China officials hail drop in cases

BEIJING/SHANGHAI – The Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus epidemic has closed the first of 16 specially built hospitals, hurriedly put up to treat people with the virus, after it discharged its last recovered patients, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday.
News of the closure coincided with a sharp fall in new cases in Hubei province and its capital of Wuhan, but China remained on alert for people returning home with the virus from other countries where it has spread.
"The rapid rising trend of virus cases in Wuhan has been controlled," Mi Feng, a spokesman for China's National Health Commission, told a briefing.
"Outbreaks in Hubei outside of Wuhan are curbed and provinces outside of Hubei are showing a positive trend."
The virus emerged in Wuhan late last year and has since infected more than 86,500 people, the majority in China, with most in Hubei.
Outside China, it has in recent days spread rapidly, now to 53 countries, with more than 6,500 cases and more than 100 deaths. In all, the illness has killed nearly 3,000 people.
Hubei on Sunday reported 196 new infections, the first time since January it has reported fewer than 200 in a day, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
After what some critics said was an initially hesitant response to the new virus, China imposed sweeping restrictions to try to stop it, including widespread suspensions of transport and extending a Lunar New Year holiday across the country.
Mi said authorities would transition from "overall containment to targeted containment" measures, with a focus on containment within communities, and medical treatment.
Wuhan's Communist Party Chief Chen Yixin hailed the government's virus prevention efforts and said he expected the number of new cases to soon drop below 100 a day, the Communist Party's Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission said.
"The outbreak situation is under strong control," Chen said of the situation in the city.
Mainland China had a total of 202 new confirmed cases on Sunday, the lowest since Jan. 22. All but six were in Hubei.
The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 2,912 as of the end of Sunday, up by 42 from the previous day.