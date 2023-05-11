Saudi Arabia, Syria to reopen diplomacy

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia and Syria said on Tuesday that they will resume the work of their respective diplomatic missions, more than 10 years after they severed ties.
The decision comes days after Syria was readmitted to the Arab League, more than a decade after its membership was suspended.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the move comes in the interest of strengthening security and stability in the region. It did not specify whether it will reopen the embassy or only a consulate.
The oil-wealthy regional heavyweight cut ties with Syria in 2012, after the Syrian government's use of excessive military force to quell the pro-democracy uprising which began in 2011 and evolved into a civil war.
Shortly after the Saudi announcement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said it will also resume the work of its diplomatic mission in the Gulf country, the official SANA news agency reported.
The two countries began discussions to resume consular services in March.
Tuesday's decision also comes ahead of a pan-Arab summit to be held in Saudi Arabia on May 19.
Arab League head Ahmed Abdul Gheit said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad can participate in the upcoming summit if he wants.
However, there has been no confirmation that Riyadh extended an invitation to him yet. Last month, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan visited Damascus and met al-Assad, marking the first such trip to Syria in more than a decade.
Following February's deadly earthquakes, which devastated areas in both Syria and Turkey, many countries sent aid and expressed solidarity with the Syrian government, and several Arab leaders spoke with al-Assad for the first time.
Al-Assad also made official visits to Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Syria said it would re-open its embassy in Tunisia.
Saudi Arabia, which previously supported the Syrian rebels, and Iran, one of al-Assad's main allies, also agreed to restore ties in March.