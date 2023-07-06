Tel Aviv car attack suspect shot and killed

RAMALLAH, Tel Aviv — The attacker who rammed a car into pedestrians on a Tel Aviv street on Tuesday was shot and killed by a civilian, police said.
Several people connected to the man were arrested, Israel's police chief Kobi Shabtai said at the scene of the incident, according to media reports, as he called on the population to be more vigilant.
Shabtai went on to say that the circumstances of the attack in Tel Aviv were currently being investigated.
Earlier, the attacker had driven his car into a crowd of people and then stabbed them with a pointed object. Seven people were injured, three of them seriously, according to the police.
According to the Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom, five injured people have been taken to hospital. A 46-year-old woman's life was still in danger on Tuesday afternoon, they said.
The Islamist Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, has described the car ramming in Tel Aviv as a "first response" to a large-scale military operation by Israel in the West Bank.
It was a sign that the "occupation will pay the price for the crimes in Jenin," a spokesman for the Palestinian organization said on Tuesday, without directly claiming responsibility for the attack. Other militant Palestinian groups spoke of a connection between an Israeli military operation in Jenin and the Tel Aviv attack.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's mission in Jenin was not over and would last "as long as necessary." Jenin must not continue to be a refuge for terrorists, he said.
The suspected Tel Aviv attacker is a 20-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank, Israeli sources said.
The man from a village near Hebron entered Israel without a permit, Israeli security sources said on Tuesday. He was not known to the Israeli authorities.
Earlier, several Israeli and Palestinian media had identified the attacker as a 23-year-old. However, this was subsequently corrected.
Israeli military operation
The number of deaths in Jenin has risen to 10 since the start of a large-scale Israeli military operation.
The body of a Palestinian with gunshot wounds was found overnight, according to the Health Ministry in Ramallah.
In addition, 100 people were injured, with 20 remaining in critical condition.
Israel initiated one of the largest military operations in the West Bank in decades in the early hours of Monday, when 1,000 Israeli soldiers entered the northern Palestinian city of Jenin following multiple airstrikes and fought for several hours with armed Palestinian residents.
According to the Israeli army, the operation is targeting Palestinian terrorist infrastructure.
Jenin and its refugee camp are considered strongholds of militants. Lately, residents of the city have carried out several attacks against Israelis.
According to Palestinian reports, thousands of people were evacuated during the night to nearby emergency shelters from the refugee camp, which has a population of around 17,000. It is unclear how long the Israeli military operation will continue.
Numerous shops and public institutions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem remained closed in protest on Tuesday. Earlier, several Palestinian organizations called for a one-day general strike. Rallies were also planned in several places.
Tel Aviv has already been the target of several attacks this year. In April, a tourist from Italy died in a terrorist attack in the coastal city. Also at that time, an attacker, according to the media, an Israeli Arab, rammed a group of people with his car.
In March, three people were injured by gunshots in an attack in the center of Tel Aviv. According to the media, the perpetrator was a member of Hamas.
The security situation in Israel and the West Bank has been tense for a long time, and violence has recently increased again. Since the beginning of the year, more than two dozen people have died in attacks by Palestinians. In the same period, around 150 Palestinians were killed in violent clashes, Israeli military operations or in their own attacks.