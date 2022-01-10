BRUSSELS — The United States' top diplomat to NATO has dismissed reports that the U.S. is preparing to offer reduced troop numbers in Eastern Europe ahead of talks next week with Russia over Ukraine border tensions.
"The administration is not preparing options to pull forces in Eastern Europe," U.S. ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said on Twitter after broadcaster NBC first reported on changes to troop numbers in Poland and in the Baltics under consideration.
Crucial talks on Monday between Moscow and Washington aim to defuse tensions after months of concerns in the West that Russian President Vladimir Putin could launch an incursion into Ukrainian territory akin to 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula.
Russia rejects accusations that it is preparing for an invasion of Ukraine, and in turn accuses Ukraine of having moved troops towards the Donbas region, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.