What will Pope Benedict's funeral be like?

VATICAN CITY — Benedict XVI broke with tradition when he became the first pope in six centuries to abdicate. His death at 95, announced by the Vatican on Saturday, has raised questions about which papal funeral traditions may apply to an ex-pope.
Already, one difference emerged, in that the bells at St. Peter were not specifically tolled for Benedict's death, something that would only happen for the death of a siting pope, a Vatican spokesman said.
For sure some other customs aren't relevant. There's no need to destroy the Fisherman's Ring that doubles as a papal seal - his customized ring was already slashed to make it unusable when he stepped down in 2013. And the mourning period won't be followed by the drama of a conclave to select his successor. That's already happened, too.
But what shape the ceremonies will take for Benedict remains unclear. Will he lie in state wearing red pontifical vestments? Will a traditional nine-day mourning period, the novemdiales, be observed after his burial? Will the funeral itself be an elaborate affair, with world leaders invited? For John Paul II, the exequial Mass lasted three hours and was at the time the largest attended funeral in history.
"Rites and ceremonies after the death of a reigning pope are clear and already well elaborated," said Ulrich Nersinger, who studies the Vatican and has worked for the papal ceremonial office. "The big problem is: What do you do if it's a pope emeritus who dies? That's a new experience."
Nersinger suggested that some direction may come from Benedict's last will and testament, but much will also depend on the decisions of Francis.
Here's what we know so far.
When is Pope Benedict's funeral?
The Vatican said that his body will be placed in St. Peter's Basilica starting Monday for a salute "from the faithful" and that the funeral Mass would take place on Thursday, Jan. 5, in St. Peter's Square.
Who will preside over Benedict's funeral?
Pope Francis will preside over the funeral, the Vatican said, taking on a responsibility that traditionally falls to the dean of the College of Cardinals. A sitting pope celebrating Mass for his predecessor will mark a historic moment for the church - though it was Benedict, then known as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who led the funeral Mass for his predecessor, Pope John Paul II.
Where will Benedict be buried?
The Vatican said Benedict will be interred in the grottoes of St. Peter's Basilica. Benedict biographer Peter Seewald, who interviewed him at length, has said the former pope intended to be buried there - in the tomb that contained John Paul II's remains before he was beatified in 2011 and transferred upstairs to the Altar of St. Sebastian.
Sitting popes can specify their desired burial location. Some have designated important churches in Rome or their local parishes. But the majority have chosen St. Peter's Basilica - putting them in proximity to the disciple of Jesus who would go on to lead the early Christian Church. A marble plaque on the wall indicates that 148 popes - out of 266 - have been interred there, though some of those were subsequently moved. Today, the remains of 91 popes are in the Vatican grottoes, while those who have been sainted have more prominent spots within the basilica.
The last pope to abdicate, Gregory XII, is buried in a church in central Italy. But church historians say that case didn't offer a helpful precedent for modern times. The position of pope was more of a political office then, said Massimo Faggioli, a Villanova University professor of theology. And Gregory XII followed a very different path than Benedict after stepping down in 1415, amid a civil war within the church. Whereas Benedict kept his name, continued to wear papal white and retired to a monastery within Vatican City, Gregory assumed his previous name, Angelo, and moved away from the Vatican to the town of Ancona. It is Benedict who will more likely set the precedent for future popes who retire.
How are popes buried? Why three coffins?
Traditionally, interment takes place four to six days after a pope's death. The guidelines are laid out in a 400-page Vatican handbook: "Funeral Rites of the Roman Pontiff." Three coffins are involved: an inner coffin made of cypress and bound closed with red ribbons; a slightly larger middle casket made of zinc, adorned with a cross, the pope's name, the years of his papacy and his personal coat of arms; and an outer casket of elm or walnut, which is shut with gold nails.
The symbolism behind the three coffins is not widely understood. Christopher Bellitto, a Kean University historian who studies the church, said via email that the tradition was "arcane." Faggioli suggested the three coffins could offer heightened protection of the pope's body - perhaps related to a time when the pope was a political figure and his remains needed to be protected from enemies.
Gabriel Radle, a professor of theology at the University of Notre Dame, said the zinc coffin confers a certain prestige while also helping to preserve the body, which would be exhumed if that pope becomes a saint. The wood, meanwhile, may serve as a visual connection to the common man, showing that "in their death, they are just like any other person on their way to their death," Radle said.
Before the funeral Mass, a pope's body is placed in the simple cypress coffin and blessed with holy water and a white veil is placed over his face. Alongside him are coins minted in the years he was in power and a copy of a eulogy detailing his life.
The closed coffin, covered in a white pall, rests on a catafalque during the Mass, with the Book of Gospels laid on top. Afterward, it is carried to the crypt, where the three coffins are sealed and then placed inside the sepulcher, while the small group of Vatican officials in attendance sing "Salve, Regina."
What are the rules for a pope's body? Can he be cremated or donate organs?
Popes are not cremated. The Catholic Church has a long-standing preference for inhumation, or burying the body, going back to early Christianity. This practice was more in line with Jewish traditions of the 1st century, Radle said, noting that Jesus was buried. But more importantly, inhumation aligns with the Christian belief in resurrection, which says that Christ will return and when he does, the souls of his followers will be reunited with their bodies. "The faithful rise with Christ in a corporeal sense," Radle said. "Historically, cremation was seen as something that dishonors the Christian belief in the sanctity of the body." It was only in 1963 that ordinary Catholics were permitted to be cremated.
While the Catholic church does encourage organ donation - both Francis and Benedict have endorsed it, the former calling it a "manifestation of generous solidarity"- the pope himself cannot donate organs. According to a letter written by his secretary in 2011, Benedict had an organ donation card, but it became invalid when he was elected to the papacy. There's some concern among Vatican officials that if a pope who donated organs became a saint, the organs would become relics in another person's body. "It goes back to the integrality of a person being body and soul," Radle said. "From a Catholic moral theology perspective, I'm not sure everyone would agree with that, but I can see the logic."
For a long time, though, hearts and intestines were removed from deceased popes as part of embalming procedures. The church of Saints Anastasio and Vincent near the Trevi Fountain in Rome contains the embalmed hearts of 22 popes, going back to Sixtus V in 1590, preserved as relics. The practice was discontinued in the 20th century, though the part of John Paul II's intestine that was removed after his assassination attempt was sent to that same church.