126 dead in landslide at Myanmar jade mine

LANDSLIDE: Rescuers recover bodies near the landslide area in the jade mining site in Hpakhant in Kachin state on July 2. The battered bodies of more than 120 jade miners were pulled from a sea of mud after a landslide in northern Myanmar after one of the worst-ever accidents to hit the treacherous industry. Zaw Moe Htet/AFP/Getty Images/Tribune News Service