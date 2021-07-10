2 US citizens among suspects in Haitian president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - Haitian authorities on Thursday escalated their hunt for what one official called the "intellectual authors" behind the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, saying they had detained several suspects - including two U.S. citizens - as they tried to keep the capital from descending into vigilante justice.
Firefights between alleged suspects and police continued Thursday not far from the Pelerin 5 neighborhood in the hills above Port-au-Prince where Moïse was killed and his wife, Martine, was seriously wounded early Wednesday. The assassination of the 53-year-old president has deepened the spiraling political crisis in this impoverished Caribbean nation.
Two U.S. citizens of Haitian descent, identified as James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55, are among those arrested, according to Mathias Pierre, Haiti's minister of elections and interparty relations. At least three suspects had been killed, authorities said, while 17 had been detained and eight others remained on the run. Officials had earlier said that four of the suspects had been killed. Other than the Haitian Americans, officials said all other suspects were believed to be Colombian nationals.
As of Thursday evening, officials had not provided evidence of the detainees' alleged involvement in the assassination, and questions remained about who launched the attack and why. Authorities showed images on national television of the detained men, bound, brooding and disheveled on the floor of Haiti's National Police Headquarters in the capital. Displayed on a nearby table was a cache of weapons authorities said they had seized, including assault rifles and machetes, as well as a tableau of the men's passports.
The mysterious plot against Moïse was reaching beyond Haiti's borders. Colombian authorities confirmed late Thursday that at least some of the suspects were former members of the Colombian army, saying they had launched an investigation into their alleged involvement.
Defense Minister Diego Molano said that Interpol had formally requested information about six people allegedly responsible for the act, two of whom had died.
"Initially, the information indicates that they are Colombian citizens, retired members of the national army," he said.
The head of Colombia's national police, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, said that information about their finances, hours and dates of flights will be sent to Port-au-Prince in aid of the investigation.
In a statement, the Embassy of Taiwan in Port-au-Prince said that Haitian police had entered its embassy grounds and seized 11 suspects holed up there.
"The Embassy welcomes the rapid response of the Haitian authorities," the statement said.
Bed-ford Claude, a Haitian prosecutor, told The Washington Post he had requested the "interrogation" of Dimitri Herard and Laguel Civil, senior figures in the president's security detail.
Anger in the capital, meanwhile, was growing. Video shared by Pierre showed two bound suspects - one of them shirtless and both appearing in distress - being dragged from a home by a jeering crowd. Mobs burned three of the five vehicles seized by police after the attack. Pierre said an angry group of citizens had surrounded a police station where suspects were being held.
"The special units are trying to protect the police station, because the population is very mad and is trying to get to them, to burn them," he said. "We're trying to avoid that."
Pierre released the names and ages of seven suspects Thursday evening. They include Solages, Vincent and four Colombian nationals.
On Thursday, Haiti Police Chief Leon Charles called for "calm."
"It is the job of the police to take people to the justice system so the family of the president and the country finds justice," Charles said.
He added: "We have the physical authors. We are now hunting down the intellectual authors."
Solages is chief executive of EJS Maintenance & Repair, formed in 2019, according to Florida incorporation records. He launched a nonprofit group in March 2019 focused on humanitarian efforts in Haiti, state records show.
That nonprofit, FWA SA A Jacmel Avan, based at a home in Tamarac, Fla., reported revenue of $11,388 in 2019. A biography on its website describes Solages as a "building engineer specialized in the field of infrastructure development" and a "certified diplomatic agent."
It says he was the chief commander of bodyguards for the Canadian Embassy in Haiti. The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
A Facebook profile, since removed, described Solages as a self-employed aspiring actor who studied at Florida Career College. It listed his current city as Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and his hometown as Jacmel, Haiti.
State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Thursday he could not confirm that a captured suspect was American.
"I'm not in a position to confirm that, principally because the Haitian authorities are, of course, leading this investigation," he said. "It's still early days. We're aware of the reports of the arrests that have taken place."
Haiti's Le Nouvelliste newspaper, citing investigating judges who had interviewed Solages and Vincent, said the men claimed to be translators for the assailants. Solages said he had "found the job on the internet."
Americans were 'translators'
"They said they were translators. The mission was to arrest President Jovenel Moïse, within the framework of a mandate from an investigating judge, and not to kill him," Judge Clément Noël told the paper.
Solages said he had been in Haiti for a month, and was living not far from the late president's home. Joseph said he has been in Haiti for six months. Solages told authorities that the mercenaries had been in Haiti for about three months, and that some of them had entered through the Dominican Republic.
As authorities hunted for those involved, new details emerged of Moïse's killing. Authorities say the assault was conducted by a team of "commandos."
Haitian Judge Carl Henry Destin, who assessed the scene Wednesday morning, told The Post that Moïse was found dead in his bedroom, on his back in a white, bloodstained shirt and blue pants.
"His body was riddled with bullets," Destin said. "He had 12 holes you can see. Among them, five are big holes."
He said the president's 's daughter, Jomarlie Jovenel Moïse, reported seeing her mother with bullet wounds on her right arm. Jomarlie was with her younger brother during the attack. Destin said a maid and another staff member at the home were tied up by the attackers.
Martine Moïse was flown to Florida on Wednesday for care, in critical but stable condition.
After the attack, Haiti closed the Port-au-Prince airport to commercial traffic, and the neighboring Dominican Republic closed the land border. Acting prime minister Claude Joseph said Thursday that authorities anticipated the imminent reopening of airports.
The motive for the killing remained unclear. The country has endured rising violence during a monthslong political stalemate. President Moïse, a businessman who took office in 2017, ruled by decree after parliamentary terms expired in January 2020 and no new elections were held.
Compounding the confusion is the question of who's in charge now. Two men claim to be prime minister. Moïse was due to install Ariel Henry, a neurologist, as prime minister on Wednesday to replace Joseph - the latest appointment in a revolving door of prime ministers.
It was Joseph who announced Moïse's killing Wednesday morning; he said he was now the head of Haiti's government. But in an interview with the Haitian news outlet Le Nouvelliste, Henry appeared to contradict Joseph, saying the job was now his.