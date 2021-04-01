3 members of polio vaccination team killed in Afghanistan

Three members of a polio vaccination team were killed in two separate incidents in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, officials said on Tuesday.
Provincial police chief Jumagul Hemat told dpa that one member of the team was killed in police district four. The other two deaths happened in police district seven of the provincial capital of Jalalabad.
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incidents, police said.
Initial investigations show that the health workers were killed by gunshots. There was no claim of responsibility.
On Monday, Afghanistan started a five-day anti-polio campaign aimed at vaccinating 9.6 million children in 32 of the country's 34 provinces.
The U.N.-funded drive to vaccinate children under the age of 5 faces opposition from religious conservatives, who believe the vaccine, administered in multiple rounds, is intended to make Muslim children sterile.
About 3 million Afghan children were unable to get access to the polio vaccine during the past three years due to Taliban militants preventing door-to-door campaigns, according to the Health Ministry.
UNICEF expressed outrage over the attack and condolences to the loved ones of the "courageous" vaccinators.
"Front-line health workers should never be a target of violence. They must be able to carry out their life-saving activities in a safe and secure environment," said the U.N.'s children's emergency fund.
"We remain committed to supporting polio eradication efforts in Afghanistan," added UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore.
Health care workers frequently come under attack in war-torn Afghanistan. In one instance, in mid-2020, gunmen attacked the maternity ward of a hospital in Kabul, killing 24 people, including several health workers.
Nangarhar is among the volatile provinces where both the Taliban and the Islamic State militants are active.
Earlier this month, gunmen killed three employees of a private TV network in the province. Islamic State claimed credit for the attack.