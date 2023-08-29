3 US Marines killed in Australia crash

MARINES KILLED: A Care Flight helicopter is seen on the tarmac of the Darwin International Airport in Darwin, Australia, on Aug. 27, 2023, as rescue work is in progress to transport those injured in the U.S. Osprey military aircraft crash at a remote island north of Australia's mainland. Three U.S. Marines died on Aug. 27 after an Osprey aircraft crashed on a remote tropical island north of Australia during war games, U.S. military officials said. David Gray/AFP