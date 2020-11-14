6 National Guard soldiers among 8 killed in helicopter crash in Egypt

DELIVERY: This is a file photo of a Task Force Sinai UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, similar to the one that crashed recently. Guam guardsmen from the Chamori Battalion are familiar with this helicopter as it was used to deliver supplies to a Multinational Force and Observers, in a remote site in the Sinai region, as shown in September 2019. The Guam National Guard soldiers stationed with the peacekeeping force came back home in April this year. Guam National Guard photo by Capt. Mark Scott