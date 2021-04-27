82 dead after blaze at Baghdad hospital

IBN AL-KHATIB HOSPITAL: An Iraqi man waits next to oxygen bottles for his wife, who is a patient with COVID-19 at the Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad, on Sunday, April 25, after a fire erupted in the medical facility reserved for the most severe coronavirus cases. Eighty-two people died in the blaze and the investigation is under way. Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service