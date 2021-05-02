Abe quietly steps back into Japan's political scene

TOKYO (Japan News) – Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been making his presence felt lately.
He recently assumed the position of adviser to groups of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers and has actively been delivering public messages. Abe seems to be trying to maintain his influence as leader of conservative wings within and outside the LDP.
"The LDP is a conservative party. If party executives are going in different directions, I would like you to have the courage to take action," Abe said in a speech on April 22 to Hoshu Danketsu no Kai (Group of United Conservatives), a group of conservative LDP lawmakers, for which he serves as an adviser. On the same day, he attended a symposium related to the Constitution and emphasized his pet idea of amending the Constitution, which excited the audience.
Last autumn, Abe stepped down as prime minister, citing the worsening of a chronic illness. For some time after the resignation, he was criticized over the handling of cherry-blossom viewing parties that he had hosted and he refrained from doing activities.
However, Abe has been active lately also because his health has recovered. "I tried a new medicine and the treatment worked very well," Abe said Tuesday on a YouTube program. In April, he assumed the position of adviser to two groups. One is Dento to Sozo no Kai (Group of Tradition and Creation), a group comprising conservative LDP lawmakers. The other is a group of LDP lawmakers promoting the construction of new nuclear power plants. Abe also serves as a top adviser to the LDP Headquarters for the Promotion of Revision of the Constitution.
Under such circumstances, voices are mounting in the 96-member Hosoda faction to which Abe belonged, hoping for Abe to return to power by succeeding Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. The faction has members who have expressed a willingness to run in the next LDP presidential election, such as LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Hakubun Shimomura and Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of economic revitalization. However, a senior faction member said, "Most of them are unlikely to gain wide support."
Abe hasn't unveiled any plans for his future.
He agreed with his close aide, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, to support Suga together. Some believe that Abe is not fully satisfied with Suga's view on the Constitution and measures for national security, but he seems to be watching Suga's handling of the government for a while.
"Abe apparently wants to show off his influence and maintain a situation in which Suga has no choice but to show him consideration," a former Cabinet minister said. In fact, Suga met with Abe in late March before visiting the United States and got advice.
Abe is likely to return to the Hosoda faction after the next House of Representatives election. Abe reportedly told his aides that he wants to visit various parts of Japan to support young candidates, irrespective of party factions. The LDP added 119 new lawmakers in the 2012 lower house election when Abe regained power as LDP president. Many of those lawmakers who have been elected in three consecutive polls since that election have not experienced a race under unfavorable conditions and some have expressed concern over their weak support foundations. If Abe works hard to support LDP candidates and then returns to the faction, his position as a party heavyweight will be further enhanced.
However, a cause for concern exists for Abe. Regarding the issue of the cherry-blossom viewing parties, a civil group filed for an investigation with the Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution. The issue could be reignited depending on future developments.