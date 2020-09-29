BEIRUT – Lebanon's prime minister designate stepped down Saturday, a setback for efforts to form a new government in the crisis-torn country and possibly imperiling a conditional promise of financial assistance from France.
Mustapha Adib told reporters he was departing the job following a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun. It remained unclear who would take over the complex challenge of negotiating with the country's many political factions to create a new cabinet.
Lebanon is reeling from an ongoing economic collapse that was made worse by a disastrous port explosion in August. The blast, caused by improperly stored ammonium nitrate, killed almost 200 people and brought about the collapse of the previous government.
In the aftermath, French President Emmanuel Macron backed Adib, then Lebanon's ambassador to Germany, as interim prime minister and promised French aid if he could form a government of reform-minded ministers.
But efforts by the relatively unknown Adib to broker an agreement over the distribution of ministerial portfolio stalled amid factional fighting. Among the sticking points, the country's leading Shiite Muslim groups, Amal and the armed militant group Hezbollah, insisted on controlling the Finance Ministry.
Adib, who had tried to persuade political leaders to rally around a slate of independent experts to tackle the country's economic crisis, said he was unable to broker the impasse.
"I present my honest apologies to the Lebanese people, who have suffered and are suffering," Adib said.