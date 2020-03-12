Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Tuesday that his government would release an initial 1,500 Taliban prisoners, under circumstances not fully specified, in an effort to get delayed peace talks underway.
In a decree, Ghani said the prisoners would have to sign a document pledging not to return to the battlefield, according to brief, late-night statements posted on Twitter by a government spokesman.
Details of the decree, to be formally made public Wednesday, also outlined a framework for the eventual release of an additional 3,500 prisoners. A U.S.-Taliban deal reached late last month included a provision for the government to release up to 5,000 Taliban fighters, while the insurgents were to free up to 1,000 Afghan prisoners.
Under the agreement, the releases were to precede the start of direct peace negotiations between the Taliban and the government, which were scheduled to begin Tuesday. But the day passed with no talks after Ghani, whose government was not part of the U.S.-Taliban deal, refused that condition.
It remained unclear whether the Taliban would accept the partial compliance outlined in the decree. An insurgent spokesman said earlier Tuesday that a list of the specific 5,000 prisoners the Taliban is expecting had been handed over to the U.S. government.
In a document released Saturday, the Taliban had called on all Afghans to relinquish any support for what they have always called the "puppet" government in Kabul and support the movement as it retakes control of the country following its 2001 overthrow by U.S. and Afghan forces.