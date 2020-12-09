Ethiopia scorns guerrilla war fears; UN team shot at
ADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI — Ethiopia's government denied on Monday that northern forces its troops have fought for a month would be able to mount a guerrilla insurgency, while diplomats said a United Nations team was shot at while trying to visit a refugee camp.
Federal troops have seized the regional capital Mekelle from the former local ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, and declared an end to their month-long offensive.
But TPLF leaders say they are fighting back on various fronts around Mekelle. Ethiopia experts fear a drawn-out insurgency with a destabilizing impact around east Africa.
Taiwan says it faces daily threats as US notifies of arms sale
TAIPEI — Taiwan faces military threats on a daily basis from "authoritarian forces," President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday, as the United States announced a new $280 million arms sale package to the Chinese-claimed island, the sixth this year.
The outgoing Trump administration has ramped up support for the democratic island, with 11 arms sale packages in total, and on Monday the U.S. government notified Congress of the sale of a new Field Information Communications System.
Such sales have riled China, adding to existing tension between Beijing and Washington, with China placing sanctions on U.S. companies involved and stepping up its military activities near Taiwan, including regular air force missions.
Hong Kong arrests 8 more activists
HONG KONG — Hong Kong police arrested eight more activists on Tuesday over anti-government protests this year, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on opposition forces in the Chinese-ruled city.
The police did not identify the people, saying only that they were aged between 24 and 64. Local media said former pro-democracy lawmaker and veteran activist Leung Kwok-hung, known as Long Hair, was among those arrested.
The move comes a day after eight people aged between 16 and 34 were arrested, including three on suspicion of violating a sweeping national security law, over a brief demonstration at a university campus last month.