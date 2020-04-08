NAIROBI — With densely-packed slums, poor access to water, widespread disease and weak health systems, Africa will struggle to control the coronavirus, but health experts hope the continent's youthful population could help in the fight against COVID-19.
The pandemic has been slow to arrive in the world's poorest continent but now cases are rising exponentially as the virus spreads within local communities.
So far 51 of the continent's 54 nations have detected cases, bringing the total number to more than 9,000 with over 400 deaths, says the Africa Union's Centre for Disease Control.
World Health Organization officials said not only were implementing measures such as social distancing and regular hand-washing major challenges for many Africans, the lack of vital equipment such as ventilators also posed a major concern.
"There is an enormous gap in the numbers of ventilators needed in African countries for this COVID outbreak," said Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional director for Africa.
"It is certainly an area of great challenge in African countries coming. We have seen how it has been one of the biggest challenges that more developed countries with more resources are having."
South Africa, Algeria and Egypt have recorded the highest number of cases with about 1,955, 1,250 and 1,170 respectively, but health experts say numbers are likely to be much higher as most nations do not have the diagnostic or testing capabilities.
Kenya, for example, has detected about 160 cases to date – with government officials predicting this could surge to 10,000 by the end of April.
Toll may be 'higher than even in Wuhan'
For sub-Saharan Africa – where more than 40% of the 1.2 billion population live on less than $1.90 a day, and where malaria, malnutrition, anemia, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDs are widespread – health experts fear a tsunami is coming.
"Africa has much more vulnerability. When I hear it's older people, that's nonsense from the point of view of vulnerable communities," said Joia Mukherjee from the charity Partners in Health, pointing to the continent's heavy disease burden.
"The death toll in my opinion will be four- to five times higher than even in Wuhan. We are looking at a very deadly pandemic in Africa," added Mukherjee, associate professor at Harvard Medical School, at an online panel at the Skoll World Forum last week.
Sub-Saharan Africans have the worst health in the world, according to the International Finance Corporation. The region has 11% of the world's population, but carries 24% of the global disease burden.
Health experts fear such diseases already weaken immune systems and could stifle the ability of patients to fight off a COVID-19 infection – resulting in much higher case loads of young people contracting the virus, unlike in the West or China.
This could quickly overwhelm Africa's already rudimentary and under-resourced hospitals. The continent accounts for less than 1% of global health expenditure and 3% of the world's health workers, added the IFC.
Aid workers are already sounding the alarm across the continent – particularly in nations wracked by conflict.
"Health care systems across Africa could collapse under the added weight of the pandemic," said Patrick Youssef, incoming regional director for Africa for the International Committee of the Red Cross.
In northern Mali, for example, 93% of health-care facilities have been completely destroyed, said Youssef, adding that the few remaining community health centers were struggling to treat illnesses like malaria and could not treat COVID-19 patients.
While in the Central African Republic, there are just three ventilators for a population of 5 million people, according to the charity, the Norwegian Refugee Council.
"Rich nations are in panic mode stating that thousands of ventilators will not be enough," said David Manan, NRC's country director. "It just brings to light how poorer nations like the CAR don't stand a chance in the fight against COVID-19."