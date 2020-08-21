African Union suspends Mali after coup

BAMAKO, Mali — The African Union suspended Mali's membership on Wednesday after a military coup that forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign.
The suspension would be in place "until the restoration of constitutional order," the AU Peace and Security Council said in a statement, demanding the release of Keita, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and other government officials who were forcibly detained by the army.
The statement comes hours after soldiers leading a military coup announced that they will take power on a "transitional" basis.
Col. Maj. Ismael Wague, up until now deputy chief of staff of Mali's air force, announced the formation of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, which is to lead the West African nation until elections are held.
"We, the patriotic forces grouped together in the CNSP, have decided to take our responsibilities before the people and before history," Wague told the nation, adding that the CNSP would oversee "a civil political transition" with elections "within a reasonable timeframe."
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the CNSP had forced Keita to resign on live television.
Tuesday's military coup had been necessary because Keita's government had led Mali into "chaos, anarchy and insecurity," Wague said.
The CSNP had closed all air and land borders, and was implementing a night-time curfew until further notice, Wague said.
The council was willing to collaborate with the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali, the French operation Barkhane as well as the G5 Sahel – an alliance formed by Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger – to fight the Islamist threat facing the Sahel.
"All agreements made with national, regional and international partners will be respected," said Wague.
The coup prompted hand-wringing from several countries, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeting that Washington condemned the move.