BRUSSELS — European Union leaders appeared close to agreement on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-blighted economies late on Monday after the chairman of their fractious four-day summit presented a new proposal to bridge gaps between them.
EU Council President Charles Michel said he was confident the compromises he offered the 27 leaders would clinch a deal on the 750 billion euro recovery fund that many say is critical to dispel doubts about the bloc's very future.
"I know that the last steps are always the most difficult, but ... I am convinced that an agreement is possible," he said.
The EU was slow to coordinate its initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic and, already weakened by Britain's departure from the bloc, it needs the deal on economic aid to demonstrate publicly that it can step up to a crisis and stay united.
"It has been a long summit and a challenging summit but the prize is worth negotiating for," Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said as the Brussels summit dragged into its fourth day – approaching the record length set at a 2000 meeting in the French city of Nice.
European nations have done a better job of containing the coronavirus than the United States after a devastating early few months that hit Italy and Spain particularly hard, collaborating on medical, travel and economic fronts.
The European Central Bank has pumped unparalleled money into economies to keep them going, while capitals hammer out their recovery fund.
Diplomats said the leaders appeared to have put aside the rancor that stood in the way of a compromise over hours of haggling through the weekend, and one said they were "on the home stretch."