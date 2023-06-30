After the Wagner revolt, Russia's Shoigu meets with head of Cuban armed forces

SHOIGU: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting with graduates of Higher military schools at the Kremlin in Moscow on June 21, 2023. Shoigu hosted Cuba’s Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, Gen. Alvaro Lopez Miera, on Tuesday in what appears to be his first public meeting with a foreign official after the Wagner mercenary group’s boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led a brief armed rebellion and demanded his dismissal. Egor Aleev/AFP