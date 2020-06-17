MOSCOW — Former Marine Paul Whelan was sentenced to 16 years of hard labor in a Russian prison for espionage Monday, the conclusion to a case that has added tension to already strained relations between the United States and Russia.
Whelan, 50, said throughout the trial that he was framed. His attorney, Vladimir Zherebenkov, said his client was unwittingly handed a flash drive containing "state secrets" while visiting Russia for a wedding in late 2018. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Whelan was caught "red-handed."
Whelan has said he thought the flash drive that he received from an acquaintance contained holiday photos. He said Monday that he plans to appeal the court's decision.
Now that Whelan has been convicted, speculation is rife about a possible prisoner exchange with the United States. Zherebenkov said Monday that "Paul expected this decision because even when he was detained, he was told (by Russian security service agents) that he would be exchanged."
Without revealing his source, Zherebenkov said he was told Konstantin Yaroshenko, a pilot who was arrested in 2010 for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the United States, and Viktor Bout, a gun runner who inspired the 2005 Hollywood film "Lord of War," are the people the Kremlin is focused on as possible trades for Whelan's release.
"I heard talk that, why should we waste time on the appeal if we can just go ahead with the exchange?" Zherebenkov said. "I can't give you any names, but I know that the exchange is being discussed."
In July, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov suggested the United States should "free Yaroshenko; swap him for an American or Americans who are serving their sentence here," according to the Interfax news agency.
"I'm in no position to discuss prisoner exchanges," U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said Monday. "Paul has now just become a convict in the Russian system. I'm advocating for justice for Paul. ... What we're looking for is not an exchange, we're looking for justice for Paul Whelan."