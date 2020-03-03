JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks re-election on Monday under the weight of an imminent corruption trial, with the country's third ballot in less than a year predicted to end in another deadlock.
The election follows two inconclusive votes in April and September that dimmed an aura of political invincibility enjoyed by Israel's longest-serving prime minister, who has denied any wrongdoing in the three graft cases against him.
Opinion polls show neither Netanyahu's right-wing Likud nor the centrist Blue and White party of his main challenger, former armed forces chief Benny Gantz, securing enough votes on their own, or with coalition allies, for a governing majority in parliament.
A fourth election could ensue within months if the deadlock is not broken. Further stalemate could push Israel, where a 2020 budget is still pending, further into economic limbo.
Turnout figures will be watched closely, particularly given the concern over the global coronavirus outbreak and accusations of malicious rumors about contamination in areas seen as strongholds for particular parties.
Voters under home quarantine, such as those who have recently traveled back to Israel from coronavirus hotspots, can attend special polling stations if they wear a surgical masks and show no signs of the disease.