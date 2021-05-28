Amid the debris, Gaza mourns loss of life and looks to rebuild

VIGIL: Dozens of Palestinian children and family members attend a candlelight vigil to condemn the killing of children and civilians, which is held over the rubble of homes destroyed by Israeli military strike during the 11-day escalation between Israel and Gaza military factions, which has now ended after an Egypt-brokered ceasefire, bringing a momentary peace and calm to grieve and recover what was lost in Gaza City, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times