Another European capital joining anti-Airbnb drive

Budapest is preparing to follow other popular tourist destinations that have sought to rein in short-term apartment rentals, which fuel property prices and feed a raucous party district in the heart of the Hungarian capital.
With over 10,000 Airbnb listings in 2018, Budapest relies on the industry more than almost any other major European city. It now would join cities such as Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and Madrid in imposing stricter terms on such rentals as residents fight to reclaim urban neighborhoods from tourists.
Hungarian lawmakers on Tuesday approved legislation that opens the way for municipalities to cap the number of days annually proprietors can rent out Airbnb-style apartments. The capital's party district also passed new regulations making it tougher for establishments to stay open past midnight.
The proliferation of low-cost airlines such as Ryanair and Easyjet helped make the city a favorite for long weekend trips in Europe, so much so that officials and residents now complain of "over-tourism." The boom has made short-term rentals so lucrative that entire residential buildings have morphed into mini-hotels in the downtown area.
"We need comprehensive regulation following the example of Amsterdam, Berlin or London that limit the period when entire apartments can function as hotels," said Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony. He said rents in the capital's downtown are now "out of reach even for a middle-class family."
The Airbnb market's share of overnight stays in Budapest reached 20% in 2018, one of the highest among major European cities, according to a Colliers International report. That's led to a housing squeeze and soaring long-term rental and real-estate prices. The city's property prices rose 16% in the first quarter from a year earlier, the second-fastest pace among 150 major cities in the world, according to a Knight Frank report.