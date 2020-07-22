If one were to design a weather pattern that's most efficient at ridding the Arctic of its increasingly fragile ice cover during the region's summer melt season, it would look like what occurred earlier in the month – clear skies, above-average air temperatures, a high-pressure system across the Central Arctic and an ongoing heat wave and wildfires in Siberia.
A recent study concluded that the unusual warmth in Siberia could not have happened in the absence of human-caused global warming.
Sea ice loss accelerated in early-to-mid July, bringing sea ice extent – which measures the area of ocean where there's some ice cover – down to record low levels for this time of the year.
As of Saturday, the Arctic as a region had an ice extent that was about 193,000 square miles below the previous record low for the date, using data from the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency.
In other words, the difference between the sea ice extent on July 18, 2020, and the previous record low for the same date is equivalent to the states of Colorado and Oklahoma combined.
Siberian heat streak
According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colo., which tracks ice trends and climate change, the record low ice extent is in part the result of the Siberian heat streak that has lasted from January through June, and into July.
As a result of record warm temperatures all the way to Russia's Arctic shoreline, with wildfires spotted by satellite near the coast, well above the Arctic Circle, sea ice retreated early along the Siberian coast.
Extremely low sea ice cover can now be found in the Laptev and Barents seas, in particular, NSIDC reported Thursday. "The Northern Sea route appears to be nearly open," the agency stated in a news update. This means lucrative shipping of liquefied natural gas and other valuable goods can begin along a still treacherous route over the top of Russia, offering faster access to Asian ports from the North Atlantic.
In fact, one LNG tanker set out from the port of Sabetta, on Russia's Yamal Peninsula on May 18, accompanied by a heavy duty icebreaker. This was the earliest date of such a Northern Sea Route voyage on record, according to the Barents Observer.