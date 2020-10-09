As civilians bear brunt of clash over ethnic Armenian enclave, EU urges halt to conflict

The European Union's top diplomat on Wednesday voiced alarm over the intensifying threat to civilians posed by the worst fighting in 25 years between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, calling for swift negotiations to end hostilities.
Amid fears the conflict could escalate into a wider regional clash, France, the United States and Russia were due to hold talks Thursday in Geneva about the fighting that erupted Sept. 27 over the ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, which lies inside Azerbaijan.
"We have seen extremely worrying reports of a surge in attacks on populated areas, which is taking a deadly toll on civilians," Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign affairs chief, told European lawmakers, calling on both sides to "fully observe their international obligations" to protect noncombatants.
"Our position is clear: The fighting must stop," said Borrell, calling for negotiations without preconditions.
In recent days and nights, artillery fire has been raining down on Nagorno-Karabakh's capital, Stepanakert, sending terrified residents into bomb shelters.
"Buildings and houses are destroyed – we are so afraid of it," an inhabitant of the city, identified only by her first name, Sida, told The Associated Press. "How can one stand it?"
Fighting over the Delaware-sized territory, which Armenians call by its historic name Artsakh, is being watched with consternation not only in Armenia proper but by members of a large diaspora, many of whom live in the United States.
They include descendants of victims and survivors of the Armenian genocide carried out by Ottoman Turks for several years beginning in 1915. The Turkish government acknowledges mass deaths but disputes use of the term "genocide," saying killings and displacement occurred against the backdrop of chaos and fighting as the Ottoman Empire was collapsing.
The hostilities are the fiercest since an uneasy truce in 1994 ended a war that claimed about 30,000 lives in the late 1980s and the early 1990s, as the Soviet Union was breaking up and its ex-republics were forming independent states. Since that cease-fire, Nagorno-Karabakh has been self-ruled by ethnic Armenians, but the sides did not reach any negotiated settlement.