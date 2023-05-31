ANKARA, Turkey - World leaders congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday as the country's election board confirmed that the 69-year-old had won a close and bitterly fought presidential election, ensuring that his divisive tenure at Turkey's helm would extend into a third decade.
Erdogan won 52 percent of the vote, the election board's chairman said, giving him a four-point edge over his opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, affirming Erdogan's uncontested control over the levers of state and the country's foreign policy direction.
In public messages, leaders on both sides of a geopolitical crevasse signaled hopes for a stronger relationship: President Biden said he looked forward to "continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges"; Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed a fresh term for a "dear friend"; and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen commended Erdogan's victory and urged cooperation, saying it was of "strategic importance for both the [European Union and Turkey] to work on advancing this relationship."
During 20 years at the top of Turkish politics, Erdogan has maneuvered the country into an important role on the world stage: It is a mediator in Syria and Ukraine, two of the most consequential wars of the past decade, and struck a more than $6 billion agreement with the E.U. that effectively hands Turkey responsibility for preventing million of refugees from reaching the European mainland.
But at home, Erdogan has ruled with an increasingly authoritarian bent. His unorthodox policies have damaged the economy, making it hard for many citizens to make ends meet. Critics accuse him of dismantling the country's democracy by using repressive measures against journalists and civil society while centralizing power in the executive branch.
In many cases, noted Lisel Hintz, a professor of international relations at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies, Monday's congratulatory messages from international leaders were "transactional."
"No mention that the democracy they're hailing was, in large part, oppositional action in the face of authoritarianism. So much just swept away," she tweeted.
In Washington and European capitals, officials had stayed publicly quiet throughout the campaign, some privately hoping that it would be Erdogan's last. His relationship with Western nations has been testy in recent years, and ahead of the first round of voting, some opinion polls suggested that Kilicdaroglu was headed for outright victory.
In the capital, Ankara, the sounds of his supporters' celebrations boomed into the early hours of the morning as men, women and children carried flags through the streets and campaign buses blasted songs in the president's honor. In the eyes of his voters, many of them conservative Muslims, Erdogan is the country's great modernizer - a man who has launched major infrastructure projects across large parts of the country and overseen the growth of the defense industry while bringing Islam back into public life after the republic's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, banned it.
The country today is deeply divided along a host of religious and ethnic fault lines, and Erdogan has proved a master at exploiting both. On Monday, the official English-language transcript of the president's victory speech omitted lengthy sections in which he had accused foreign powers and the opposition of conspiracy.
For foreign allies now sounding a congratulatory note, a host of challenges lie ahead. The first comes in the shape of a NATO summit on July 11, when Turkey is expected to be asked to drop its strenuous objections to Sweden's accession into the military alliance.
In a statement, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, Andriy Yermak, said the country looked forward "to a broader strategic partnership for the benefit of our peoples and a safer future for humanity."
International election monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said the circumstances surrounding the voting process in Sunday's runoff were similar to that observed in the first round: a genuinely free choice over who to vote for on that day, but with candidates inhabiting different playing fields.
Opposition media outlets and parties had faced restrictions, while Erdogan's message received wall-to-wall coverage on state media. One opposition candidate, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, was banned from running at all - subject to an appeal - in a move that supporters described as a politically motivated effort to sideline a popular figure.
The final weeks of the campaign had taken an already bitter fight between the candidates to a new level as both sides doubled down on nationalist, sometimes racist, talking points. "Harsher rhetoric, inflammatory and discriminatory language by both contestants, along with the continued intimidation and harassment of supporters of some opposition parties undermined the process," the official OSCE observation mission concluded.
Erdogan's Justice and Development Party, or AKP, has established a sprawling patronage network that funnels state largesse to supporters across the country. In the months running up to the election, he tapped the treasury to add a new package of populist sweeteners. The minimum wage was raised three times in a year; households were promised free natural gas.
Sunday's ballot also took place in the shadow of an earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people and shattered towns and cities across Erdogan's southern base of support. While Kilicdaroglu used the opposition's campaign to accuse the state emergency response of corruption, Erdogan promised residents that they would have roofs over their heads again within a year.