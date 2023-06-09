KYIV, Ukraine — Waters continued to rise in southern Ukraine on Wednesday after a catastrophic dam collapse, flooding war-torn neighborhoods and trapping thousands of residents - a humanitarian disaster that unfolded at a pivotal moment of fighting on the front lines of Russia's 15-month war.
Nearly 2,000 homes had flooded by Wednesday morning in Ukrainian-controlled parts of southern Kherson, the regional administration said, after the destruction of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power plant Tuesday sent water rushing over the banks of the Dnieper River.
‘No help’
With the floodwaters not expected to peak until at least Wednesday night, the scale of the disaster was almost certain to increase. In some inundated towns and villages, residents described reaching out to the occupying Russian authorities for emergency assistance but said they got no help.
It remained unclear what caused the breach of one of the largest reservoirs in Ukraine, or who was responsible. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the destruction, though neither side has provided evidence to back up their claims.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described it as an "absolutely deliberate" attack by Russia caused by an explosion inside the hydroelectric power plant.
Russia, which seized the dam at the start of its invasion, has accused Ukraine of destroying it to cut off water to Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula illegally annexed in 2014. But authorities in Moscow have not explained how Ukraine could have done so with the plant under Russian control.
‘Barbaric action’
President Vladimir Putin, in a call Wednesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accused Kyiv of making "a dangerous bet on the escalation of hostilities at the instigation of its Western curators." He called the destruction of the dam "a barbaric action that led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian catastrophe."
Whether the dam was attacked, or collapsed for some other reason, the vast flooding has redrawn the battlefield on the southern front. Some heavily fortified Russian positions were left underwater, but Ukraine's chances of advancing into the affected region were also constrained.
The deluge occurred just as Kyiv appeared to be launching its long-awaited counteroffensive aimed at ousting Russia's forces, which occupy roughly 20% of Ukraine's sovereign territory.
The Kakhovka dam was one of the last remaining passable crossings over the Dnieper River, which separates Ukrainian and Russian troops. The flooding thwarts the possibility of a Ukrainian push across the now-swollen region in the near future, but military analysts said it was unlikely to have a major impact on an overland push.
"There, theoretically, it would have been possible to cross," said Col. Roman Kostenko, a member of Ukraine's national parliament who is part of a unit that works with special operations forces. "Now it can be done only by watercraft or special equipment. It is very difficult."
"From the point of view of the military, everything will be clear only in a few weeks, when the water stops and we will see how the terrain has changed," Kostenko said.
The Russians were forced to pull back their forces by as much as nine miles in some areas near the Dnieper River due to the flooding, said Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military's southern command. Russia's first line of defense on the east bank - its mines, trench systems and barriers - were all well underwater, she said.
Ukraine silent about offensive
While Ukraine has remained silent about its plans for a major offensive, Zelenskyy said the "readiness" of his troops for further action is at a "maximum."
"The destruction of the dam did not affect our ability to liberate the territories," Zelenskyy said at a meeting Tuesday.
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been left without drinking water as a result of the dam collapse, Zelenskyy said in a Telegram message Wednesday. At least 1,854 people have been evacuated from the west bank of the river, said Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukraine's governor for the Kherson region.
"But we can only help on the territory controlled by Ukraine," Zelenskyy said Wednesday morning. "On the part occupied by Russia, the occupiers are not even trying to help people. This once again demonstrates the cynicism with which Russia treats the people whose land it has captured."
On the Russian-controlled east bank, some residents said they had been left to find their own way out, as rising waters trapped people in their homes.
Video footage showed a woman pleading for help on a roof, while others posted desperate messages on Telegram with their locations, even as local Russian authorities claimed the situation was "under control."
The head of Kherson's Russian-installed administration, Vladimir Saldo, said Wednesday that as many as 40,000 people were affected, according to Russian media.
The town adjacent to the dam, Nova Kakhovka, is severely flooded, Saldo wrote on Telegram, adding that officials are distributing drinking water and expecting to deliver electric generators and pumps. He said they were also evacuating people from dangerous areas, with a focus on families with children.
The crisis unfolded along an active front line, forcing residents to flee their waterlogged homes under the threat of shelling.
On Tuesday alone, Russian forces shelled the Kherson region 70 times, according to local Ukrainian officials. Russian-installed officials accused Ukraine of shelling the area as well. The dueling accounts could not be independently verified.
Oil seeping
Officials said they feared ecological and epidemiological disasters would result from the dam's destruction. Hundreds of tons of oil have started seeping into the Dnieper River toward the Black Sea. Cemeteries, factories, gas stations and other business are also flooded, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters as he visited Kherson on Wednesday.
"It's difficult to estimate the damage because we don't know how much longer the areas will be flooded and what is actually underneath the water," Klymenko said.
The dam is likely to deteriorate further in the coming days, potentially leading to more flooding, according to Britain's Defense Ministry. Officials said the water level in the reservoir was at a record high before the collapse.
The breach has raised questions about whether technical failures, or neglect, under Russian occupation played a role in the breach, a scenario that would also spur fears around Russian safety protocols at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. But Britain's Defense Ministry added that the Zaporizhzhia plant is "highly unlikely to face immediate additional safety issues" as a result of the flooding.
Across Ukraine on Tuesday, Russia launched 35 missile strikes, all of which were destroyed by Ukraine's air defenses, according to the latest military update.
On the battlefield, the east continues to be the epicenter of the fighting, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote Wednesday morning on Telegram.
In the Bakhmut region, Ukraine's forces have moved from a defensive to an offensive position, Maliar said, and had advanced from 200 meters to more than 1,100 meters in several areas.
Late last month, Russia declared that it had captured control of Bakhmut, and the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, quickly announced his forces would be leaving. But Maliar said some Wagner forces remain.
"The enemy in this direction went on the defensive, trying to hold the occupied positions," she said.
Konrad Muzyka, president of Rochan Consulting, a military analysis firm based in Poland, said it was unclear how many units were located in the now-flooded areas in the Kherson region, and that it was difficult to know what kind of impact the crisis will have on the front lines.
But Muzyka said he expected some of the forces there would be shifted elsewhere, including to the Zaporizhzhia region and to Bakhmut.
Russia has far more to gain from the dam breach, Muzyka said. While it was never clear that Ukraine was planning operations to cross the river, such an offensive will not be available to Kyiv's forces in the coming months, he said.
The catastrophe also gives Russia time and space to shift its units around and deploy more forces to Zaporizhzhia, where heavy fighting is expected.
Muzyka noted intensifying clashes in Zaporizhzhia and other front-line areas, and some Ukrainian advances in the east, but he said: "I don't think that what we are seeing now is the big push that everyone has been waiting for."