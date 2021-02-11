As Haiti spirals further, opposition tries to form a parallel government

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Journalists gather outside the Supreme Court of Haiti on Monday, Feb. 8, in the almost empty streets of Port-au-Prince. Haitian opposition parties named a top judge as interim leader overnight on Feb. 7, the latest attempt to oust President Jovenel Moise, whose term they say has expired. In a video statement sent to AFP, Judge Joseph Mecene Jean-Louis, 72, said he "accepted the choice of the opposition and civil society, to serve (his) country as interim president for the transition." Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service