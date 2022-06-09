As Nigeria's forests disappear, loggers outnumbering trees

MARIGI: Egbontoluwa Marigi, 61, holds his axe while felling trees in the forest in Ipare, Ondo State, Nigeria, on Jan. 24, 2022. "During the time of our forefathers, we had big trees but sadly what we have now are just small trees and we don't even allow them to mature before we cut them," Marigi said. Nyancho NwaNri/Reuters